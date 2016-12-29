Marine Minute

Marines with Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment and Charlie Company, 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion practiced using explosive devices to enter a building during a training exercise at an urban assault breaching range in Fort Pickett, Virginia, earlier this month. The purpose of the range was to allow Marines to practice assault breaching in an urban environment similar to what they could encounter on a deployment.



(Also happening in the States)

Expeditionary Firefighting Rescue Marines conducted a controlled-aircraft-burn training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, earlier this month. The training provided the Marines with a special opportunity to prepare for real life scenarios they might encounter, including extinguishing a jet fire.



(Overseas)

Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Africa partnered with Cameroonian armed forces during a training evolution at the Isongo Training Area in Limbé, Cameroon, last month. The training focused on small unit leadership, weapons handling, and marksmanship techniques, enhancing the Cameroonian ability to combat illicit trafficking and provide greater stability in the region



