Retired 1st Lt. John O'Leary, a Marine veteran of World War II, celebrated his 100th birthday last week. O'Leary enlisted in the Marines in 1942 and two years later, He fought on Guam and witnessed the bombardment of Iwo Jima as a member of the 3rd Joint Assault Signal Company.



Ameresco Incorporated has won a potential 25-year, $210 million task order to help the U.S. Navy implement energy improvement and conservation measures at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island, South Carolina. The energy company will provide a new combined heat and power plant, solar energy and upgrade the water fixtures.



Some Marine squad leaders will be getting hand-held nano-drones in 2017, offering a once-unfathomable level of visibility over the battlefield. The GPS-guided drones can spend up to 25 minutes in air, providing day and night visual imagery up to a one-mile distance. In total, the Corps will field 286 systems by 2018.



