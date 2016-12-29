(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    12.29.2016

    Audio by Pfc. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Private First Class Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute

    Retired 1st Lt. John O'Leary, a Marine veteran of World War II, celebrated his 100th birthday last week. O'Leary enlisted in the Marines in 1942 and two years later, He fought on Guam and witnessed the bombardment of Iwo Jima as a member of the 3rd Joint Assault Signal Company.

    (Also happening in the Corps)
    Ameresco Incorporated has won a potential 25-year, $210 million task order to help the U.S. Navy implement energy improvement and conservation measures at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island, South Carolina. The energy company will provide a new combined heat and power plant, solar energy and upgrade the water fixtures.

    (In technological news)
    Some Marine squad leaders will be getting hand-held nano-drones in 2017, offering a once-unfathomable level of visibility over the battlefield. The GPS-guided drones can spend up to 25 minutes in air, providing day and night visual imagery up to a one-mile distance. In total, the Corps will field 286 systems by 2018.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to marines dot mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 12:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46152
    Filename: 1612/DOD_103971807.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2016
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by PFC Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USMC

    • LEAVE A COMMENT