(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Jingle Bells in the Style of Nine Jazz Greats

    Jingle Bells in the Style of Nine Jazz Greats

    BEAVERCREEK, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2016

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sandra Parcell 

    U.S. Air Force Band of Flight

    Written by A1C Justis MacKenzie, Jingle Bells in the Style of Nine Jazz Greats is a twist on the holiday classic that we all know and love. In this work, Amn MacKenzie weaves the theme of Jingle Bells together with The Entertainer, What a Wonderful World, It Don't Mean a Thing if it Ain't Got That Swing, Rhapsody in Blue, My Favorite Things, So What, Free Jazz in the style of Ornette Coleman, New York New York, and of course, Glen Miller's In the Mood. This piece is written for brass quintet, piano, percussion and voice.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 12:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46149
    Filename: 1612/DOD_103971783.mp3
    Length: 00:15:39
    Artist Wright Brass
    Composer A1C Justis MacKenzie
    Conductor N/A
    Album N/A
    Track # N/
    Disc # N/
    Year 2016
    Genre Holiday/Jazz
    Location: BEAVERCREEK, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jingle Bells in the Style of Nine Jazz Greats, by SSgt Sandra Parcell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wright Brass holiday concert NMUSAF A1C Justis MacKenzie

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT