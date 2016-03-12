Jingle Bells in the Style of Nine Jazz Greats

Written by A1C Justis MacKenzie, Jingle Bells in the Style of Nine Jazz Greats is a twist on the holiday classic that we all know and love. In this work, Amn MacKenzie weaves the theme of Jingle Bells together with The Entertainer, What a Wonderful World, It Don't Mean a Thing if it Ain't Got That Swing, Rhapsody in Blue, My Favorite Things, So What, Free Jazz in the style of Ornette Coleman, New York New York, and of course, Glen Miller's In the Mood. This piece is written for brass quintet, piano, percussion and voice.