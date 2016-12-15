(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Defending the Runway

    Defending the Runway

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.15.2016

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Joseph Park 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Every member of the 8th Fighter Wing is charged with defending the base, and Staff Sergeant Joseph Park introduces us to one airman who has a unique way of accomplishing the mission

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 00:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46143
    Filename: 1612/DOD_103971093.mp3
    Length: 00:01:02
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defending the Runway, by SSgt Joseph Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wolfpack
    BASH
    8FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT