Sgt. Anthony Ellis talks to a Suffolk News-Herald reporter about participating in the 58th Presidential Inauguration
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 13:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|46140
|Filename:
|1612/DOD_103970562.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:49
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sgt. Anthony Ellis, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT