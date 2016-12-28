(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    12.28.2016

    Audio by Cpl. Jonathan Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Jonathan Smith with your Marine Minute

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a historic visit to Pearl Harbor with President Obama Tuesday to honor those who died during the attacks 75 years ago. Through a translator the Prime Minister said: "As the Prime Minister of Japan, I offer my sincere and everlasting condolonces to the souls of those who lost their lives here."

    Also happening in the Corps

    Marines with 8th Marine Regiment participated in a fire and maneuver exercise during a deployment for training at Fort Pickett, Va. The training included identifying the enemy position, creating a plan of maneuver and engagement, and silently stalking the objective before engaging to quickly and efficiently to eliminate all targets.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines dot mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Jonathan Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

