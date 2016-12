Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers spread the Holiday Cheer to the local community near Camp Humphreys and the USO teams up with the dining facility to provide Soldiers stationed in Korea a happy holiday.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS STATIONED IN KOREA SPREAD THE HOLIDAY CHEER TO THE LOCAL COMMUNITY NEAR CAMP HUMPHREY'S. SPECIALIST CARDANIUS MATTHEWS PARTICIPATED IN A CAROLING GROUP AND SAYS SHE LOVED SHARING A HOLIDAY TRADITION SHE GREW UP WITH.



"I LOVE THE HOLIDAYS. MY FAMILY'S VERY HOLIDAY ORIENTED. JUST BEING ABLE TO SING AND DO THINGS THAT I USED TO DO AT HOME, IT'S A BLESSING JUST TO BE HERE, AND TO BE IN OTHER PEOPLES GRACES."



WHILE STATIONED IN KOREA, SOLDIERS OFTEN HAVE TO SPEND THE HOLIDAYS AWAY FROM HOME SO THE U-S-O TAKES CARE TO PROVIDE A MEMORABLE EXPERIENCE. SERGEANT FIRST CLASS LUIS RAMOS SAYS THIS YEAR'S COMBINED EFFORT WITH THE DINING FACILITY REALLY REMINDED HIM OF HOME.



"WITH ALL THE DECORATIONS, MYSELF AND MY WIFE, WE LOVE TO DO THE SAME THING, WE GO ALL OUT. THE USO PLUS THE DFAC MANAGEMENT HERE CONTRIBUTED TO EVERYTHING HERE AND IT LOOKS PRETTY AWESOME."



YOU CAN CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL FOR MORE STORIES JUST LIKE THESE. THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS