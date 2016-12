Soldiers Radio News

Walter Reed will soon be prescribing a new bionic arm to military amputees and Santa jumps from an AC-130 to deliver toys in Germany.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE DEFENSE ADVANCED RESEARCH PROJECTS AGENCY IS PROVIDING A STATE-OF-THE-ART BIONIC ARM TO MILITARY AMPUTEES. DIRECTOR OF SURGERY AT WALTER REED, COLONEL JEFFERY BAILEY SAYS IT'S PART OF THE ARMY'S MISSION TO PROVIDE THESE SOLDIERS WITH THE BEST QUALITY OF LIFE POSSIBLE.



"BEING ABLE TO DELIVER THAT PERSON BACK TO A LIFE THAT IS MEANINGFUL TO THEM IS REALLY AT THE END OF THE DAY WHAT WE ALL STRIVE TO DO. AND SO I THINK THIS IS A VERY IMPORTANT DAY IN DELIVERING THIS TYPE OF TECHNOLOGY IN SUPPORT THE ABILITY OF FOLKS TO GO BACK TO DOING WHAT THEY WANT TO DO EVERYDAY IN THEIR LIVES."



U-S AND NATO SOLDIERS ESCORTED SANTA CLAUSE OUT OF THE BACK OF A C-130 OVER GERMANY TO DELIVER TOYS TO LOCAL CHILDREN. STAFF SERGEANT IAN DIMMICK SAYS THE CHILDREN'S REACTIONS MADE IT A GREAT EXPERIENCE.



"WHAT KIND OF FEELING DOES ANYONE GET WHEN THEY SEE SMILES ON CHILDREN'S FACES? ESPECIALLY WHEN THEY'RE PICTURING YOU AS SANTA CLAUSE. IT WAS OVERWHELMING. THERE'RE NO WORDS TO EXPLAIN IT."



THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS