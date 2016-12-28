(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News A 28 December 2016

    UNITED STATES

    12.28.2016

    Audio by Jarid Watson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's News: The newly approved National Defense Authorization Act contains important changes for Airmen and their families, as well as changes to the Uniformed Code of Military Justice. Also, Air Force TV has released a new episode of BLUE. You can watch it on our YouTube Page. Search AFTV Radio, and subscribe.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News A 28 December 2016, by Jarid Watson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

