Today's News: The newly approved National Defense Authorization Act contains important changes for Airmen and their families, as well as changes to the Uniformed Code of Military Justice. Also, Air Force TV has released a new episode of BLUE. You can watch it on our YouTube Page. Search AFTV Radio, and subscribe.
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 10:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46129
|Filename:
|1612/DOD_103970287.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|14
This work, Air Force Radio News A 28 December 2016, by Jarid Watson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
