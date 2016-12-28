(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News B 28 December 2016

    UNITED STATES

    12.28.2016

    Audio by Jarid Watson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's News: Coalition forces conduct airstrikes over Iraq and Syria to take out ISIL targets. Also, contingency response Airmen help soldiers load helicopters during an exercise in Alaska.

    Air Force Radio News
    AFRN

