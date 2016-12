Soldiers Radio News

SRN121816B- Army Band uses the international language of music to communicate and US Department of State briefs reporters on conflict in the Ukraine



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS FROM THE US ARMY BAND STATIONED IN KUWAIT EXPERIENCED A DIFFERENT KIND OF ENGAGEMENT WHEN THEY SPENT THE DAY WITH THE KUWAITI NATIONAL GUARD BAND. COMMANDER OF THE 1ST ARMORED DIVISION BAND CAPT. JOEL DUBOIS ENJOYED THE EXPERIENCE.



"IT WAS GREAT... WE HAD A GOOD TIME TOGETHER; YOU KNOW IT’S A UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE. WE WERE ABLE TO COMMUNICATE AND COLLABORATE MUSICALLY, AND FIND SOME COMMON GROUND TOGETHER TODAY.”



US DEPARTMENT OF STATE SPOKESPERSON JOHN KIRBY BRIEFED REPORTERS AT THE PENTAGON ON CURRENT TENSIONS IN THE UKRAINE.





“WERE DEEPLY CONCERNED BY THE RECENT SPIKE IN VIOLENCE IN EASTERN UKRAINE IN WHICH COMBINED RUSSIAN SEPARATIST FORCES HAVE LAUNCHED DAILY ATTACKS ON UKRAINIAN POSITIONS. AND ONCE AGAIN WE URGE RUSSIA TO USE ITS INFLUENCE WITH THE SEPARATISTS, TO TURN DOWN THE VIOLENCE. THIS WILL RELIEVE THE HUMANITARIAN SUFFERING IN EASTERN UKRAINE, AND THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE MINSK AGREEMENTS "





THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.