Soldiers Radio News

SRN122816A-US Engineer Division collaborates in Estonia and The US gives back a historic piece of land to Japan



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE US ARMY EUROPE ENGINEER DIVISION COMPLETED THE FIRST PIECE OF THE EUROPEAN REASSURANCE INITIATIVE IN ESTONIA. US ARMY EUROPE HEADQUARTERS ENGINEER DIVISION COL JOHN BAKER TALKS ABOUT THE COLLABORATION.





"SO THIS MARKS A COLLABORATION. IT REPRESENTS ONE OF THE BEST EXAMPLES OF COLLABORATION AMONGST ALL THE STAKEHOLDERS AS PART OF THIS EUROPEAN REASSURANCE INITIATIVE.”



THE UNITED STATES HAS GIVEN A HISTORIC PIECE OF LAND IN OKINAWA BACK TO JAPAN. US AMBASSADOR TO JAPAN CAROLINE KENNEDY MAKES THE FORMAL ANNOUNCEMENT.



“TODAY WE ANNOUNCE THE RETURN OF 4000 HEPTARS OF LAND IN OKINAWA TO THE GOVERNMENT OF JAPAN. JAPAN AND THE US ARE THE CLOSEST OF ALLIES AND THE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP IS A FORCE FOR PEACE AND STABILITY. THANKS TO THE CLOSE WORKING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN PRESIDENT OBAMA AND PRIME MINISTER ABAE THE ALLIANCE IS STRONGER THAN IT HAS EVER BEEN. "







FOR STORIES LIKE THESE AND MORE GO TO ARMY.MIL.

THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS