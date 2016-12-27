Marine Minute

U.S. Marines completed Exercise Platinum Lion 17.1, conducting multiple training operations alongside eight partner nations from the Black Sea and Caucasus regions in Bulgaria to improve interoperability and tactical strength amongst NATO partners. The Marines from the Black Sea Rotational Force’s Golf Company as well as Marines from the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team worked side by side several countries to create combined, multi-national companies. The companies participated in training scenarios such as simulated casualty evacuation drills, combat marksmanship, room clearing procedures, and live-fire squad attacks.



In the Pacific



The Okinawa Defense Bureau hosted a land return ceremony Dec. 22 in Nago City. The ceremony honored the return of approximately 9,852 acres of the Northern Training Area, which represents a 17 percent reduction in U.S.-administered land on the main island of Okinawa, the single largest land return on Okinawa since 1972.



Also happening in the Corps



He’s held 13 ranks, deployed multiple times, and has received many awards. More than 41 years have passed since Jeffrey J. Kenney swore to uphold and defend the Constitution for the first time. On December 21, Colonel Kenney, has worn the Marine Corps uniform as an Active Duty Marine for the last time during his retirement ceremony.



