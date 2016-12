Soldiers Radio News

SRN122716B- General Mark Milley reminds us to remember those deployed this Holiday Season and Army Divers make waterways safer.

SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



CHIEF OF STAFF OF THE ARMY GENERAL MARK MILLEY SENDS A HOLIDAY REMINDER FROM BAGRAM AIRFIELD AFGHANISTAN



"RIGHT NOW THE UNITED STATES ARMY HAS ABOUT 180,ONE HUNDRED AND 90 THOUSAND SOLDIERS DEPLOYED IN 140 COUNTRIES AND THEY’RE DEFENDING OUR FREEDOM AND LIBERTIES ALL OVER THE WORLD FOR ALL 300 MILLION AMERICANS AND WERE SO PROUD OF EVERY ONE OF THEM AND DURING THIS HOLIDAY SEASON I WOULD JUST ASK THAT ALL AMERICANS KEEP ALL SOLDIERS ON FREEDOMS FRONTIER IN THEIR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS. "



US ARMY DIVERS TESTED THE EXPERT ICE OF THEIR DIVING SUPERVISORS WHILE DEPLOYED TO THE MIDDLE EAST. 511TH ENGINEER DIVE DETACHMENT 1SG TYLER DODD EXPLAINS WHY THIS TRAINING IS SO IMPORTANT



"HAVING PROFICIENT DIVERS IMPROVES THE READINESS BY ALLOWING US TO ENSURE THE MOBILITY OF THE VESSELS WERE DIVING OFF ALONG WITH HELPING US CLEAR PORTS AND HARBORS OF OBSTRUCTIONS”



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION GO TO ARMY.MIL

THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.