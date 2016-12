Soldiers Radio News

SRN122716A- Servicemembers spend the holidays with Korean orphans and the US Armies new team of Female Recruiters is spreading the word on gender equality.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SERVICEMEMBERS IN KOREA WHO COULDN'T BE WITH THEIR FAMILIES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON FOUND SOME NEW FAMILY TO SPEND CHRISTMAS WITH. SPC JULIO JIMENEZ TELLS US WHY HE CHOSE TO JOIN THE ANNUAL ADOPT AN ORPHAN EVENT.



"TO BE ABLE TO SEE THOSE KIDS I MEAN ALL THESE KIDS ARE HAPPY SO, ALL THE PEOPLE WHO CAME WITH ME AS WELL. ALL OUR UNIT WERE ALL HAPPY. WHAT I LEARNED IS THEY'RE GRATEFUL FOR EVERYTHING THEY HAVE YOU KNOW WHAT I MEAN AND ITS SO AMAZING TO KNOW THAT THEY STILL HAVE HOPE. ."





. THE US ARMY RECRUITING TEAM HAS GATHERED TOGETHER A TEAM OF FEMALE RECRUITERS TO REACH OUT TO YOUNG WOMEN. SFC HEATHER ROMAINE WANTS EVERYONE TO KNOW THAT GENDER DOESN'T LIMIT SOLDIERS CAPABILITIES.



“JUST BECAUSE YOU’RE LITTLE AND SMALL DOESN'T MEAN THAT YOU CAN'T GO THROUGH BASIC TRAINING. THAT IS ONE THING THAT PEOPLE DON'T UNDERSTAND THAT SIZE DOESN'T MATTER IT'S THE HEART. YOU’RE GOING TO BE ABLE TO DO IT "





FOR STORIES LIKE THESE AND MORE GO TO ARMY.MIL.

THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS