Today's stories:Air Force CSAF General David Goldfein visited the 25th Air Force Headquarters to thank Airmen for their hard work and dedication before the holidays. Also, multinational paratroopers participate in the 19th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop.
This work, Air Force Radio News A 27 December 2016, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
