    Air Force Radio News A 27 December 2016

    UNITED STATES

    12.27.2016

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories:Air Force CSAF General David Goldfein visited the 25th Air Force Headquarters to thank Airmen for their hard work and dedication before the holidays. Also, multinational paratroopers participate in the 19th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop.

    Date Taken: 12.27.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 11:01
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News A 27 December 2016, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CSAF
    Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop
    AFRN
    25thAFHQ

    • LEAVE A COMMENT