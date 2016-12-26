Marine Minute

President Barack Obama spent his last Christmas in office thanking Marines and their families for their service at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, an annual tradition for the President and First Lady Michelle Obama. On Christmas Eve, Obama also spoke on the phone with U.S. service members including some stationed overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan.



(Happening overseas)

U.S. servicemembers celebrating the holidays at the Combined Joint Operations Center in Iraq were treated to a special meal on Christmas. A USO group, led by Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, showed support for the nearly 5,000 U.S. troops in the country, at a time when many would prefer to be home with their families.



(Also happening in the Corps)

Marines with Marine-Medium-Tiltrotor-Squadron 161, also known as the "Greayhawks", conducted a tactical-recovery of aircraft and personnel training excersise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, earlier this month. A tactical-recovery of aircraft and personnel mission is performed specifically for the recovery of aircraft, personnel and equipment in the event that an aircraft goes down either due to mechanical failures or enemy fire. The Greyhawks are preparing to deploy with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit



