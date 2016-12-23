Marine Minute

The Marine Corps is progressing with a new project aimed to arm its MV-22 Osprey aircraft with new weapons, such as laser-guided 2.75-inch rockets, missiles and heavy guns. The move would expand the tiltrotor's current mission of supply and force transport, to include a wider range of offensive and defensive combat missions. The Corps plans to build the new, high-tech MV-22-C variant Osprey aircraft for service by the mid-2030's.



Over in Europe,

Marines from the Black-Sea-Rotational-Force’s Golf-Company and the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team, completed Exercise Platinum-Lion-17.1, in Novo-Selo-Training-Area, Bulgaria on Wednesday. The nine-day exercise included eight partner nations from the Black Sea and Caucasus regions, in hopes of improving interoperability and tactical strength amongst NATO partners.



Back in the U.S.,

More than 4,000 Marines and sailors are scheduled to return from deployment on Christmas Eve. Troops serving with the Wasp-Amphibious-Ready-Group will return to Naval Station Norfolk just in time for the holidays after conducting maritime security operations in Europe and the Middle East.



