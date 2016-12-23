(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Radio Report for December 23rd 2016

    JAPAN

    12.23.2016

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Marc Castaneda 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In this Pacific Radio Report, hear U.S. Forces Japan Commander Lieutenant General Jerry Martinez remark at the Northern Training Area land return ceremony in Okinawa, and a small group of soldiers at Misawa Air Base, Japan, conduct missile defense.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for December 23rd 2016, by PO3 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT