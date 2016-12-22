I'm Private First Class Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.
Family, friends, and comrades of Marine Captain Jake Frederick paid their final respects to the pilot at his funeral in CORPUS-CHRISTI, TX on Tuesday. Captain Frederick died after a training accident involving his F/A-18 Hornet aircraft in Japan Thursday December 8th.
Also happening in the Corps,
Marines with Initial-Response-Force-B, Chemical-Biological- Incident-Response-Force, participated in a certification-exercise at Naval-Support-Facilities Indian-Head-Annex in Stump Neck, Maryland and Dahlgren, Virginia on earlier this month. Chemical- Biological-Incident-Response Force is widely considered the Nation's premier Chemical-Biological-Radiological-Nuclear- Explosive response force.
In technological news,
Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, tested out the Augmented-Immersive-Team-Trainer gear at Marine Corps Base Camp-Lejeune last week. The Augmented-Immersive-Team-Trainer consists of only a helmet-mounted display, battery- pack and laptop. It allows Marines to change any location into a dynamic training area using 3-D mapping programming.
That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.
