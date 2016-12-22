Marine Minute

I'm Private First Class Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Family, friends, and comrades of Marine Captain Jake Frederick paid their final respects to the pilot at his funeral in CORPUS-CHRISTI, TX on Tuesday. Captain Frederick died after a training accident involving his F/A-18 Hornet aircraft in Japan Thursday December 8th.



Also happening in the Corps,

Marines with Initial-Response-Force-B, Chemical-Biological- Incident-Response-Force, participated in a certification-exercise at Naval-Support-Facilities Indian-Head-Annex in Stump Neck, Maryland and Dahlgren, Virginia on earlier this month. Chemical- Biological-Incident-Response Force is widely considered the Nation's premier Chemical-Biological-Radiological-Nuclear- Explosive response force.



In technological news,

Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, tested out the Augmented-Immersive-Team-Trainer gear at Marine Corps Base Camp-Lejeune last week. The Augmented-Immersive-Team-Trainer consists of only a helmet-mounted display, battery- pack and laptop. It allows Marines to change any location into a dynamic training area using 3-D mapping programming.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.