(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Audio by Pfc. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Private First Class Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Family, friends, and comrades of Marine Captain Jake Frederick paid their final respects to the pilot at his funeral in CORPUS-CHRISTI, TX on Tuesday. Captain Frederick died after a training accident involving his F/A-18 Hornet aircraft in Japan Thursday December 8th.

    Also happening in the Corps,
    Marines with Initial-Response-Force-B, Chemical-Biological- Incident-Response-Force, participated in a certification-exercise at Naval-Support-Facilities Indian-Head-Annex in Stump Neck, Maryland and Dahlgren, Virginia on earlier this month. Chemical- Biological-Incident-Response Force is widely considered the Nation's premier Chemical-Biological-Radiological-Nuclear- Explosive response force.

    In technological news,
    Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, tested out the Augmented-Immersive-Team-Trainer gear at Marine Corps Base Camp-Lejeune last week. The Augmented-Immersive-Team-Trainer consists of only a helmet-mounted display, battery- pack and laptop. It allows Marines to change any location into a dynamic training area using 3-D mapping programming.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 15:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46072
    Filename: 1612/DOD_103964446.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by PFC Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT