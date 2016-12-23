(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 23 December 2016 B

    UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein talks about the Air Force needing more Airmen. Also, a new episode of Tech Report featuring how the Air Force develops and integrates affordable war fighting technology is on AFTV radio.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 23 December 2016 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Tech Report
    AFRN
    CSAF General David Goldfein
    AFTV Radio
    Undermanned

