    Air Force Radio News 22 December 2016 A

    UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: The Air Force is almost finished re-certifying all of their installations 1.5 mile and 2 km walk courses after discovering some tracks were too long. Also, every year the North American Aerospace Defense Command helps children track Santa.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 22 December 2016 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Fitness Test
    NORAD
    Santa Tracker
    North American Aerospace Defense Command
    1.5 Mile Run
    AFRN
    Re-certify Tracks
    2 Km Walk

