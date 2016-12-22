Today's Stories: Security Forces and Office of Special Investigations Airmen went on a six mile ruck march to honor fallen Task Force Crimson Airmen. Also, the Air Force is working on a solar energy project at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 12:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46066
|Filename:
|1612/DOD_103964173.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|11
This work, Air Force Radio News 22 December 2016 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT