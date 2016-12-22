(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 22 December 2016 B

    UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Security Forces and Office of Special Investigations Airmen went on a six mile ruck march to honor fallen Task Force Crimson Airmen. Also, the Air Force is working on a solar energy project at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 22 December 2016 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Bagram Airfield
    Ruck March
    Solar Panels
    Renewable Energy
    Security Forces
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    OSI
    Solar Farm
    AFRN
    Task Force Crimson
    Solar Energy Project

