Soldiers for Life- Episode 2

Former Army Captain, Ashley Nicholas discusses how her experiences as a Female Engagement Team Leader in Afghanistan with 4/2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team prepared her for a life as a teacher and law student in the civilian sector. U.S Army Spc. Maria Casneiro narrates episode two of this six-part series highlighting U.S. Army Veterans who have transitioned into the civlian sector titled, "Soldiers for Life".
12.22.2016
12.22.2016
