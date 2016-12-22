(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers for Life- Episode 2

    NY, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Audio by Spc. Maria Elena Casneiro 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Former Army Captain, Ashley Nicholas discusses how her experiences as a Female Engagement Team Leader in Afghanistan with 4/2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team prepared her for a life as a teacher and law student in the civilian sector. U.S Army Spc. Maria Casneiro narrates episode two of this six-part series highlighting U.S. Army Veterans who have transitioned into the civlian sector titled, "Soldiers for Life".

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 11:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:35
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers for Life- Episode 2, by SPC Maria Elena Casneiro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    veteran
    teaching
    2ID
    podcast
    FET
    4/2 SBCT
    female engagement team
    USMA
    afghanistan
    West Point
    US Army
    transition
    Soldier For Life
    Soldiers for Life
    teach for America

