Soldiers Radio News

SRN122216B- NORAD tracks Santa and It’s time to nominate special volunteers.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



NORTH AMERICAN AEROSPACE DEFENSE COMMAND OR NORAD HAS BEEN TRACKING SANTA CLAUS FOR OVER 60 YEARS. CHIEF OF INTEGRATED COMMUNICATIONS MICHAEL KUCHAREK TELLS ABOUT COMMUNICATING WITH THE BIG MAN HIMSELF..



"HE LAYS OUT HIS FLIGHT PLAN AND WE DO KNOW WHAT HIS SCHEDULE IS HE USUALLY DOES A QUICK WAVE AND THEN GOES BACK TO HIS FASTER THAN THE SPEED OF STARLIGHT MOVEMENT. THE CHILDREN ACTUALLY HAVE TO BE IN BED FOR SANTA TO VISIT THEM SO WE RECOMMEND THEY GO TO BED EARLY AND HAVE FUN USING THE WEBSITE TO TRACK SANTA UNTIL THE 25TH. "



TO SEE WHEN SANTA WILL BE STOPPING IN YOUR AREA VISIT WWW.NORADSANTA.ORG



THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE IS SEEKING NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2016 ZACHARY AND ELIZABETH FISHER DISTINGUISHED HUMANITARIAN AWARD. NOMINATION CRITERIA AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR THIS AWARD AND MANY OTHERS CAN BE FOUND ON ARMYONESOURCE.COM UNDER VOLUNTEERING AWARDS.





THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.