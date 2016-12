Soldiers Radio News

SRN122216A- Pentagon briefs reporters on our progress in Afghanistan and Sergeant Major of the Army reminds us it’s our responsibility to maintain readiness.

SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY PETER COOK BRIEFED REPORTERS AT THE PENTAGON REGARDING RECENT PROGRESS IN AFGHANISTAN





"WE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ON OCTOBER 23 PRECISION AIRSTRIKE THAT WE ASSESSED KILLED THE AL-QAIDA AHMIR. THE DEPARTMENT HAS NOW DETERMINED THAT THIS SAME STRIKE KILLED TWO ADDITIONAL SENIOR AL- QAIDA LEADERS. THE DEATHS OF THESE THREE SENIOR AL QAIDA LEADERS WILL SIGNIFICANTLY DISRUPT THE GROUPS ABILITY TO THREATEN THE UNITED STATES, OUR INTERESTS AND OUR ALLIES. THE STRIKE IS FURTHER EVIDENCE THAT THOSE WHO SEEK TO DO US HARM ARE NOT OUTSIDE OUR REACH.



SERGEANT MAJOR OF THE ARMY DANIEL DAILY REMINDS US ALL THAT IT’S OUR INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBILITY TO MAINTAIN READINESS.



“READINESS IS OUR ARMIES TOP PRIORITY EACH AND EVERY SOLDIER MUST BE READY TO DEPLOY FIGHT AND WIN IF CALLED UPON BY OUR NATION. YOUR MEDICAL READINESS HAS A DIRECT IMPACT ON THE STATE OF OUR ARMY AND OUR NATIONAL SECURITY”





FOR STORIES LIKE THESE AND MORE GO TO ARMY.MIL.

THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS