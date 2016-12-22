(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Northern Training Area Land Return Ceremony

    NAGO, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.22.2016

    Audio by Cpl. Marcela Diazdeleon 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    The United States and Japanese governments agreed to consolidate training in the northern training area in Okinawa, Japan. Marine Corporal Marcela Diazdeleon tells us how that agreement is taking shape with a historic event.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Training Area Land Return Ceremony, by Cpl Marcela Diazdeleon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Japan
    Okinawa
    AFN Okinawa
    Land Return
    US and Japan
    American Forces Network Okinawa. American Forces Network Japan
    Northern Land Return

