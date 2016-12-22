The United States and Japanese governments agreed to consolidate training in the northern training area in Okinawa, Japan. Marine Corporal Marcela Diazdeleon tells us how that agreement is taking shape with a historic event.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 07:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46053
|Filename:
|1612/DOD_103963428.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAGO, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Northern Training Area Land Return Ceremony, by Cpl Marcela Diazdeleon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT