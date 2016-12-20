"Peace is a state of acceptance of each other" - Audio

Speaker: Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson. United States Consulate General Joel Ehrendreich and Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson, commanding general for III Marine Expeditionary Force, discuss the U.S. military’s presence in Okinawa with university students Dec. 20, 2016 at the University of Ryukyus, Okinawa, Japan. The two leaders were asked questions regarding the presence of U.S. military in Okinawa and their thoughts on peace theory. Ehrendreich and Nicholson even asked the students questions regarding ways to strengthen the Japan-U.S. Alliance.