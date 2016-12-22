(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Radio Report for 23 DEC 2016

    JAPAN

    12.22.2016

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Marc Castaneda 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    The Government of Japan receives a historic return of land in Okinawa, and a Vietnam commemoration exhibit opens in the Pentagon.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for 23 DEC 2016, by PO3 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

