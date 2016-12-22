Date Taken: 12.22.2016 Date Posted: 12.21.2016 23:42 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 46027 Filename: 1612/DOD_103962931.mp3 Length: 00:02:00 Year 2014 Genre Blues Location: JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pacific Radio Report for 23 DEC 2016, by PO3 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.