The Government of Japan receives a historic return of land in Okinawa, and a Vietnam commemoration exhibit opens in the Pentagon.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2016 23:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46027
|Filename:
|1612/DOD_103962931.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2014
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Radio Report for 23 DEC 2016, by PO3 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT