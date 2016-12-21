Marine Minute

I’m Private First Class Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Japan's top court ruled, on Tuesday, in favor of a government plan to relocate a U.S. military base on the island of Okinawa. Marines Corps air station futenma, will be relocated to the Camp Schwab area of the island. The U.S. State Department applauded the ruling, stating that

The U.S. and Japan remain committed to the plan to construct the Futenma-replacement-facility at Camp Schwab.



Back in the U.S.,



Marines of 3rd Battalion-8th Marine Regiment traveled from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina to Fort Pickett, Virginia in order to participate in deployment training. The Marines wrapped up their 15-day training December 15th, in which they enhanced their combative abilities prior to a 6-month rotation to Okinawa, Japan where they will serve as a force-in-readiness throughout the Asian-Pacific region.



Also happening in the Corps,



The Marine Corps, in conjunction with the Department of the Navy and the Arizona Public Service announced on Monday, the completion of a 25-megawatt micro-grid built on Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. In the event of a system-wide grid outage, the micro-grid facility will provide enough backup power to cover 100-percent of current and projected base energy requirements. The Marine Corps will continue to explore and deploy the next level of energy technology advances in the future.



That’s it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil