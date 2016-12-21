(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Master Chief Petty Officer James Logan

    Master Chief Petty Officer James Logan

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2016

    Audio by Adam Reese 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Master Chief Petty Officer James Logan talks to a Times-Republican reporter about participating in the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 12.21.2016 12:03
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 46022
    Filename: 1612/DOD_103962038.mp3
    Length: 00:16:55
    Location: US
    Hometown: MARSHALLTOWN, IA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Chief Petty Officer James Logan, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Presidential Inauguration
    Inauguration2017
    58th Presidential Inauguration
    Inauguration 2017
    James Logan

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT