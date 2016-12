Soldiers Radio News

SRN122116B- The United States faces frustrations in Syria and The 29th Infantry Division heads to the Middle East.

SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



US DEPARTMENT OF STATE SPOKESPERSON JOHN KIRBY SPEAKS ABOUT THE UNITED STATES FRUSTRATIONS IN SYRIA.



",WHAT WERE FRUSTRATED BY IS THE SITUATION ON THE GROUND THAT’S THE MOST FRUSTRATING ISSUE AND THE FACT THAT WE STILL HAVEN'T GOT HUMANITARIAN AID DELIVERED TO SO MANY PEOPLE IN NEED THAT THERE ARE STILL PEOPLE IN ALEPPO WHO ARE TRYING TO GET OUT AND CANT OR DON’T FEEL THEY CAN DO IT SAFELY AND THAT WE STILL DON'T HAVE A RESUMPTION OF POLITICAL TALKS. THAT’S THE FRUSTRATION. "



NEARLY 450 NATIONAL GUARDSMAN FROM MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA HEADED TO THE MIDDLE EAST TO PROVIDE OVERSIGHT FOR OUR OVERSEAS OPERATIONS. 29TH INFANTRY DIVISION COMMANDER MAJOR GENERAL BLAKE ORTNER SAYS HIS SOLDIERS ARE READY FOR THE TASK



"ITS REALLY SOMETHING TO LOOK AT WHAT WE'VE BEEN ABLE TO DO AND TO HAVE THE 29TH BE THE UNIT THAT WAS CHOSEN TO BEGIN THIS MISSION OF AN INTERMEDIATE DIVISION HEADQUARTERS FOR ARMY CENTRAL I THINK SAYS A LOT AND GIVES US SOMETHING TO BE PROUD OF , "





THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.