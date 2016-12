Soldiers Radio News

SRN122116A- Take extra precautions when traveling in cold weather and Defense Secretary Ash Carter opens a Vietnam art exhibit at the Pentagon



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



TRAVELING OVER THE HOLIDAY SEASON BRINGS AN ADDED RISK WHEN COLD TEMPERATURES ARRIVE. SAFETY TECH GAVIN NORRIS GIVES ADVICE FOR SAFER WINTER DRIVING.



"SO ALONG WITH GIVING YOURSELF EXTRA DISTANCE TO STOP AND EXTRA DISTANCE TO ACCELERATE YOU WANT TO INCREASE THE DISTANCE IN BETWEEN VEHICLES THAT WAY IN CASE ANYTHING HAPPENS IN FRONT OF YOU… YOU ACTUALLY ALLOW YOURSELF THAT TIME TO COME TO A COMPLETE STOP. ."





DEFENSE SECRETARY ASH CARTER SPOKE DURING THE OPENING CEREMONY FOR A VIETNAM WAR EXHIBIT AT THE PENTAGON HONORING VIETNAM VETERANS AND THEIR FAMILIES.



" OUR CORRIDOR EXHIBITION CELEBRATES SOME OF OUR MILITARY’S FINEST ACCOMPLISHMENTS, BUT THESE EXHIBITS HAVE ALSO SOUGHT ENSURE THAT WE CONTINUE REMEMBER THE LESSONS LEARNED ALONG THE WAY AND AS A RESULT THESE DISPLAYS HAVE NOT ONLY INSPIRED EVERYONE WHO WALKS BY THEM, BUT THEY HAVE ALSO HELPED MAKE US A BETTER DEPARTMENT AND A STRONGER MILITARY "





FOR STORIES LIKE THESE AND MORE GO TO ARMY.MIL.

THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS