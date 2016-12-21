(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 21 December 2016 A

    Air Force Radio News 21 December 2016 A

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2016

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Story: Combining Exercises Checkered Flag 17-1 and Combat Archer save the Air Force resources and time.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 12.21.2016 11:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46015
    Filename: 1612/DOD_103961914.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 40

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 21 December 2016 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F-22
    Tyndall AFB
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    Combat Archer
    AFRN
    Checkered Flag 17-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT