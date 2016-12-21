Today's Story: Combining Exercises Checkered Flag 17-1 and Combat Archer save the Air Force resources and time.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2016 11:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46015
|Filename:
|1612/DOD_103961914.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|40
This work, Air Force Radio News 21 December 2016 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT