    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XVI

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2016

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing

    Hey everyone! Check out this special edition holiday MAINEiac Radio Show! The holidays are upon us so this episode is holiday themed! Command Chief Master Sergeant Kelly Hoffses is our guest speaker and you don't want to miss it!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XVI, by TSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

