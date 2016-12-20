Hey everyone! Check out this special edition holiday MAINEiac Radio Show! The holidays are upon us so this episode is holiday themed! Command Chief Master Sergeant Kelly Hoffses is our guest speaker and you don't want to miss it!
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2016 11:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46013
|Filename:
|1612/DOD_103961912.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:49
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BANGOR, ME, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XVI, by TSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT