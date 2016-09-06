(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Guerrero Audio Spot Production

    BRU, BELGIUM

    06.09.2016

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brycen Guerrero 

    American Forces Network Superstation Sembach

    Chievres Kennel Grooming Services radio spot.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2016
    Date Posted: 12.21.2016 06:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46005
    Filename: 1612/DOD_103961544.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist A1C Brycen Guerrero
    Year 2016
    Genre Entertainment
    Location: BRU, BE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guerrero Audio Spot Production, by A1C Brycen Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Belgium
    Dog
    spot
    Media Awards
    Benelux
    Chievres

