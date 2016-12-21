(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Guerrero Audio Producer of the Year

    BRU, BELGIUM

    12.21.2016

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brycen Guerrero 

    American Forces Network Superstation Sembach

    Audio Producer of the Year 2016 Package:

    Pumpkin Smash Bash Radio News Story
    Game of Thrones Style Benelux Radio Update 04NOV16
    Air Force Heritage Highlight: Tuskegee Airmen Spot 22JUL16
    Air Force Heritage Highlight: SrA Rhyner Spot 22JUL16
    Air Force Heritage Highlight: SSgt Snuffy Spot 22JUL16
    Zombie Run Spot 30SEP16
    Air Force Element Taco Tuesday Spot 28JUL16
    Chievres Kennel Grooming Service Spot 09JUN16

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guerrero Audio Producer of the Year, by A1C Brycen Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

