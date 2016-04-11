(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SSgt Eli Rios CAT A1 SHAPE HS Scholarship Committee Tapestry Sale

    MONS, WHT, BELGIUM

    11.04.2016

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Elias Rios III 

    American Forces Network Superstation Sembach

    AFN Benelux 30 second spot for the SHAPE High School Scholarship Committee's Tapestry Sale. Original broadcast date 4 November 2016

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2016
    Date Posted: 12.21.2016 05:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 45988
    Filename: 1612/DOD_103961479.mp3
    Length: 00:00:36
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: MONS, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSgt Eli Rios CAT A1 SHAPE HS Scholarship Committee Tapestry Sale, by SSgt Elias Rios III, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

