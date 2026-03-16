U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 444th Combat Engineer Company - Infantry (CEC-I) and Royal Thai Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Engineer Regiment conduct explosive breaching and building clearing in a training exercise, during Hanuman Guardian 26 in Lopburi, Thailand, March 13, 2026.
Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Richard Cole)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 06:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999989
|VIRIN:
|260316-A-FL622-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111581933
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
|Hometown:
|OSWEGO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hanuman Guardian: U.S., Royal Thai Engineers Conduct Explosive Breaching and Demolition, by SSG Richard Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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