56th and 57th RQS execute CSAR training with Swedish Rangers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999977" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, alongside Swedish air force rangers assigned to the 17th Wing based out of Ronneby, Sweden, and a Norwegian air force airman assigned to the 339th Special Operations Aviation Squadron based out of Bardufoss Air Station, Norway, execute hoist and rappelling operations during Exercise Cold Response 26 in Norway, March 13, 2026. Integrated exercises like Cold Response are designed to strengthen rapid response capabilities and resilient sustainment in the High North, reinforcing NATO’s collective defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)