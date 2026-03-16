U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, alongside Swedish air force rangers assigned to the 17th Wing based out of Ronneby, Sweden, and a Norwegian air force airman assigned to the 339th Special Operations Aviation Squadron based out of Bardufoss Air Station, Norway, execute hoist and rappelling operations during Exercise Cold Response 26 in Norway, March 13, 2026. Integrated exercises like Cold Response are designed to strengthen rapid response capabilities and resilient sustainment in the High North, reinforcing NATO’s collective defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 06:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999977
|VIRIN:
|260313-F-EM016-3944
|Filename:
|DOD_111581777
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th and 57th RQS execute CSAR training with Swedish Rangers, by A1C Antone Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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