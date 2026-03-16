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    Misawa Air Base Newcomers Video

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.15.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    This video shares what newcomers can expect when arriving at Misawa Air Base, Japan, in a video produced March 2026. The video highlights key aspects of in-processing, base resources, and community life to help service members and their families transition smoothly during a permanent change of station. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Jessel Fabara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 23:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999962
    VIRIN: 260316-F-UR015-1150
    Filename: DOD_111581587
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Misawa Air Base Newcomers Video, by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    Wild Weasel
    Base Resources
    Misawa AB

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