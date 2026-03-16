This video shares what newcomers can expect when arriving at Misawa Air Base, Japan, in a video produced March 2026. The video highlights key aspects of in-processing, base resources, and community life to help service members and their families transition smoothly during a permanent change of station. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 23:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999962
|VIRIN:
|260316-F-UR015-1150
|Filename:
|DOD_111581587
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Misawa Air Base Newcomers Video, by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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