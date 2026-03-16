B-roll of NMRTC Twentynine Palms Sailors participating in pugil sticks training during the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Tan Belt course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999931" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms participate in a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Tan Belt course at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms on Dec. 15, 2025. Footage includes Marine instructor Staff Sgt. Joshua Hutchinson demonstrating pugil sticks techniques, Sailors gearing up for matches and engaging in controlled pugil sticks bouts. The training bolsters interoperability with Marines to provide war-ready medical care, increases lethality and reinforces the warrior ethos. (U.S. Navy video by Christopher Jones, NMRTC Twentynine Palms / Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms public affairs officer).