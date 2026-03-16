B-roll of NMRTC Twentynine Palms Sailors participating in pugil sticks training during the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Tan Belt course

Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms participate in a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Tan Belt course at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms on Dec. 15, 2025. Footage includes Marine instructor Staff Sgt. Joshua Hutchinson demonstrating pugil sticks techniques, Sailors gearing up for matches and engaging in controlled pugil sticks bouts. The training bolsters interoperability with Marines to provide war-ready medical care, increases lethality and reinforces the warrior ethos. (U.S. Navy video by Christopher Jones, NMRTC Twentynine Palms / Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms public affairs officer).
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 17:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999931
|VIRIN:
|260317-N-SE727-1937
|Filename:
|DOD_111581249
|Length:
|00:06:44
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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