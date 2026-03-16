U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston and Massachusetts Bay Harbor Safety Committee Deep Draft PSA

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jessica Hull, the chief of the waterways management branch at Coast Guard Sector Boston, and Bob Blair, a Massachusetts State Pilot, speak about safe vessel operation around deep draft vessels. The video was created as a presentation for the National Harbor Safety Conference. (U.S. Coast Guard video by PA3 Rajesh Harrilal) (Video created with Adobe Premiere) (Not captioned)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 16:23
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|999923
|VIRIN:
|260317-G-OP320-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111581127
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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