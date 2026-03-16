Skydio x10D drone b-roll video of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and 146th Contingency Response Flight, California Air National Guard, train to conduct security operations, airfield assessment and engage with simulated opposing forces during Sentry South 26-2 exercise at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 25, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa and Sgt. 1st Class Eric Strubhar)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 16:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999922
|VIRIN:
|260225-Z-MF014-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111581125
|Length:
|00:08:43
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Drone B-roll video of contingency response airfield assessment at Sentry South 26-2, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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