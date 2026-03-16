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    CORE26 | U.S. Marines Load Equipment onto Cargo Ship for Arctic Exercise

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    NARVIK, NORWAY

    03.15.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, load the roll-on/roll-off cargo ship New Amsterdam with tactical vehicles in Narvik, Norway, March 15, 2026. Marines loaded ground and logistical equipment assigned to Marine Corps Prepositioning Program-Norway onto the vessel for future regeneration of the caves. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999912
    VIRIN: 260317-M-GS031-1001
    Filename: DOD_111580930
    Length: 00:10:12
    Location: NARVIK, NO

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