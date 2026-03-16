CORE26 | U.S. Marines Load Equipment onto Cargo Ship for Arctic Exercise

U.S. Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, load the roll-on/roll-off cargo ship New Amsterdam with tactical vehicles in Narvik, Norway, March 15, 2026. Marines loaded ground and logistical equipment assigned to Marine Corps Prepositioning Program-Norway onto the vessel for future regeneration of the caves. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 16:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999912
|VIRIN:
|260317-M-GS031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111580930
|Length:
|00:10:12
|Location:
|NARVIK, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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