USS Pinckney (DDG 91) supports Operation Epic Fury

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) fires a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) during Operation Epic Fury. (U.S. Navy video)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 11:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999860
|VIRIN:
|260315-D-D0477-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111580286
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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