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    Coast Guard Sector Boston and Boston Harbor Pilots Deep Draft Safety PSA

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    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rajesh Harrilal 

    U.S. Coast Guard Northeast     

    U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jessica Hull, the chief of the waterways management branch at Coast Guard Sector Boston, and Bob Blair, a captain for Boston Harbor Pilots, speak about safe vessel operation around deep draft vessels. The video was created as a presentation for the National Harbor Safety Conference. (U.S. Coast Guard video by PA3 Rajesh Harrilal) (Video created with Adobe Premiere) (Captioned)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 10:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 999848
    VIRIN: 260312-G-OP320-1001
    Filename: DOD_111580106
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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