A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, discusses Exercise Cold Response 26 at Aviano, Italy, Feb. 27, 2026. Aviano rescue Airmen alongside their NATO counterparts demonstrated rapid response and resilient Arctic sustainment, reinforcing NATO’s collective defense in the High North. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 05:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|999814
|VIRIN:
|260227-F-EM016-7998
|Filename:
|DOD_111579723
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operating in the High North: NATO Forces Train During Cold Response, by A1C Antone Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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