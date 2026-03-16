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    Operating in the High North: NATO Forces Train During Cold Response

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    AVIANO, ITALY

    02.26.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, discusses Exercise Cold Response 26 at Aviano, Italy, Feb. 27, 2026. Aviano rescue Airmen alongside their NATO counterparts demonstrated rapid response and resilient Arctic sustainment, reinforcing NATO’s collective defense in the High North. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 05:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 999814
    VIRIN: 260227-F-EM016-7998
    Filename: DOD_111579723
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: AVIANO, IT

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    This work, Operating in the High North: NATO Forces Train During Cold Response, by A1C Antone Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    57RQS, NATO, Bardufoss Air Station, Cold Response, The High North, CORE26

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