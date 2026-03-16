412th CA BN(A) Conducts MET Lanes Training

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), 360th Civil Affairs Brigade (Airborne), 352nd Civil Affairs Command, participate in Civil Affairs Mission Essential Task (MET) lanes during a training exercise at Camp James A. Garfield, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2026. The training evaluated Soldiers’ ability to operate in realistic civil environments as part of the battalion’s largest Civil Affairs training exercise of 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Dominique Cox)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 18:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999789
|VIRIN:
|260122-A-QP097-9574
|Filename:
|DOD_111579248
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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