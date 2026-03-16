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    412th CA BN(A) Conducts MET Lanes Training

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    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dominique Cox 

    352nd Civil Affairs Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), 360th Civil Affairs Brigade (Airborne), 352nd Civil Affairs Command, participate in Civil Affairs Mission Essential Task (MET) lanes during a training exercise at Camp James A. Garfield, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2026. The training evaluated Soldiers’ ability to operate in realistic civil environments as part of the battalion’s largest Civil Affairs training exercise of 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Dominique Cox)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 18:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999789
    VIRIN: 260122-A-QP097-9574
    Filename: DOD_111579248
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: OHIO, US

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