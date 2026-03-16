412th CA BN(A) Conducts MET Lanes Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999789" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), 360th Civil Affairs Brigade (Airborne), 352nd Civil Affairs Command, participate in Civil Affairs Mission Essential Task (MET) lanes during a training exercise at Camp James A. Garfield, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2026. The training evaluated Soldiers’ ability to operate in realistic civil environments as part of the battalion’s largest Civil Affairs training exercise of 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Dominique Cox)