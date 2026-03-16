B-Roll: New Onslow Beach Bridge Opening March 17

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999762" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The new Onslow Beach Bridge, scheduled to open March 17, moves into its closed position as contractors conduct final checks at Onslow Beach, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 16, 2026. After four years of development, the new single-leaf bascule bridge will replace the 72-year-old swing bridge that currently links MCB Camp Lejeune and Onslow Beach. This project highlights Marine Corps Installations East's commitment to modernizing its infrastructure and ensuring long-term operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw)