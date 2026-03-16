The new Onslow Beach Bridge, scheduled to open March 17, moves into its closed position as contractors conduct final checks at Onslow Beach, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 16, 2026. After four years of development, the new single-leaf bascule bridge will replace the 72-year-old swing bridge that currently links MCB Camp Lejeune and Onslow Beach. This project highlights Marine Corps Installations East's commitment to modernizing its infrastructure and ensuring long-term operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 14:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999762
|VIRIN:
|260316-M-DR024-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111578555
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: New Onslow Beach Bridge Opening March 17, by Cpl Devaraja Renshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.